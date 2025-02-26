Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire near 2nd and Auer; no injuries reported

Published  February 26, 2025 11:20am CST
Milwaukee
2nd and Auer, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • Firefighters on Wednesday, Feb. 26, responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee. 
    • It happened near 2nd and Auer. 
    • The cause is under investigation by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD. 

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, Feb. 25. It happened near 2nd and Auer shortly before 8 a.m. 

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the home was occupied and everyone self-evacuated.

 The damage estimate is unknown but most likely not habitable, MFD says. 

The cause is under investigation by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD. 

No injuries have been reported. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

