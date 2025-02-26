Milwaukee house fire near 2nd and Auer; no injuries reported

article

The Brief Firefighters on Wednesday, Feb. 26, responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee. It happened near 2nd and Auer. The cause is under investigation by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, Feb. 25. It happened near 2nd and Auer shortly before 8 a.m.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the home was occupied and everyone self-evacuated.

The damage estimate is unknown but most likely not habitable, MFD says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The cause is under investigation by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.

No injuries have been reported.