Milwaukee house fire near 2nd and Auer; no injuries reported
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Wednesday morning, Feb. 25. It happened near 2nd and Auer shortly before 8 a.m.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the home was occupied and everyone self-evacuated.
The damage estimate is unknown but most likely not habitable, MFD says.
The cause is under investigation by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.
No injuries have been reported.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.