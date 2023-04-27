Firefighters on Thursday morning, April 27 responded to the scene of a house fire overnight in Milwaukee.

FOX6 crews saw multiple people coming out of the house with firefighters.

Milwaukee house fire near 14th and Hayes

Milwaukee house fire near 14th and Hayes

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.