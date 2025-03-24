Milwaukee house fire near 9th and Ring; cause under investigation

article

The Brief Firefighters on Monday morning, March 24, responded to the scene of a house fire. It happened near 9th and Ring shortly before 6 a.m. No injuries have been reported.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Monday morning, March 24. Crews were called out to the area of 9th and Ring shortly before 6 a.m.

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a home with fire in the basement.

There were reports of an occupant in the building. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News that no occupants have been located.

No injuries have been reported.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.