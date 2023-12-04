Milwaukee house fire; 73rd and Dixon, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 4 responded to the scene of a house fire near 73rd and Dixon in Milwaukee. The call came in around 6:30 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, everyone was out of the home. The first floor fire was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting two adults.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.