Milwaukee house fire, 2 rescued, 39th and Sheridan
MILWAUKEE - Two people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Firefighters were called out to the scene of a house fire near 39th and Sheridan around 1:30 a.m.
Crews rescued two people from inside the structure – one was unresponsive and the other was alert. They were both taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.