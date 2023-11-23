Milwaukee house fire, 2 rescued, 39th and Sheridan

article

Two people were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Milwaukee on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Firefighters were called out to the scene of a house fire near 39th and Sheridan around 1:30 a.m.

Crews rescued two people from inside the structure – one was unresponsive and the other was alert. They were both taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.