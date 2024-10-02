Milwaukee house fire, 35th and Courtland, 1 taken to hospital

The Brief A fire damaged a home on Milwaukee's north side early Wednesday morning, Oct. 2. One person was taken to the hospital. The cause is under investigation.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning, Oct. 2. It happened near 35th and Courtland around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found two residents on a second-floor porch.

Acacsha Jackson tells FOX6 News she was asleep with her four children when she woke up to the sound of glass shattering. Then she saw smoke coming up the stairs.

She helped three of her sons jump from the second floor. They ran and got help, while Jackson stayed with her fourth son on the balcony. Firefighters rescued them safely - while crews rushed one of the boys to the hospital. He got hurt jumping from the balcony.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family.

