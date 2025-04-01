Milwaukee house fire; 33rd and Thurston, no injuries reported

article

The Brief Firefighters on Monday, March 31 responded to the scene of a house fire in Milwaukee. The fire broke out in the area of 33rd Street and Thurston Avenue. No injuries were reported.



A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire on Monday, March 31.Crews were called the area of 33rd and Thurston around 9:40 p.m.

House fire

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a working fire in the attic. The fire was quickly brought under control and a search for occupants proved all clear.

The property was deemed uninhabitable, but the occupants were making their own arrangements for new housing.

33rd and Thurston, Milwaukee

The cause of the fire is unknown. The fire is being investigated by MFD Fire Investigation Unit and MPD.

No injuries were reported.