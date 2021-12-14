Expand / Collapse search

Fire near 30th and Locust; no injuries, MFD says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Fire Department at scene near 30th and Center

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire near 30th and Locust on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Officials said crews were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. The house was unoccupied and boarded up.

No injuries were reported. Due to the heavy fire, crews called in two additional engines.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire and how much damage was done. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shots fired outside South Division HS; Milwaukee police investigate
article

Shots fired outside South Division HS; Milwaukee police investigate

Multiple gunshots were fired outside Milwaukee's South Division High School on Tuesday morning, Dec. 14.

Milwaukee stolen vehicle crimes double in 2021

Nearly 10,000 vehicles have been stolen or driven by someone behind the wheel who shouldn't be in 2021 alone in Milwaukee, and according to police, kids 16 and younger account for half of the arrests made.