Fire near 30th and Locust; no injuries, MFD says

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a house fire near 30th and Locust on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Officials said crews were called to the scene around 4:40 p.m. The house was unoccupied and boarded up.

No injuries were reported. Due to the heavy fire, crews called in two additional engines.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire and how much damage was done.

