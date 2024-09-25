Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire, 24th and Mitchell, 3 rescued from balcony

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 5:48am CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 25. It happened near 24th and Mitchell around 1:37 a.m. 

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the basement of the home. Crews also found three people trapped on a second-story balcony. 

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents. 

The cause of th fire is under investigation. 