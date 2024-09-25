Milwaukee house fire, 24th and Mitchell, 3 rescued from balcony

article

A Milwaukee home was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning, Sept. 25. It happened near 24th and Mitchell around 1:37 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found smoke and fire coming from the basement of the home. Crews also found three people trapped on a second-story balcony.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of th fire is under investigation.