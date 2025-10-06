Milwaukee house fire near 21st and Concordia, home uninhabitable

article

The Brief A fire severely damaged a house near 21st and Concordia in Milwaukee on Monday morning. No one was in the house at the time. However, a firefighter suffered a minor injury. The house is now uninhabitable.



A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Oct. 6.

Fire at 21st and Concordia

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the house fire near 21st and Concordia just before 9:30 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a serious fire on all floors of the two-and-a-half-story dwelling.

There were also reports that an adult and up to seven children lived in the residence, and they were unaccounted for.

Firefighters began an aggressive interior fire attack and search for any people inside the house.

Damaged house near 21st and Concordia

The house was searched and given the all clear of residents, and the adult who was living there arrived on scene to confirm there was no one inside the house.

There was one non-life threatening injury to a firefighter, and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The house is uninhabitable due to the extensive damage. The fire is being investigated by MFD Fire Investigation Unit.

What we don't know:

A dollar amount of the damage is not available.