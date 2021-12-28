Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire, 2 rescued near 35th & Wright

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Two people were rescued from a house fire Tuesday night, Dec. 28 near 35th and Wright.

According to fire officials, the fire started on the porch of the 2.5-story home and extended into the attic.

The two occupants were found on the second floor and were assisted out. One was evaluated and treated, and the other one left the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

