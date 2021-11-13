Expand / Collapse search

Walker's Point fire: 23 people displaced, Red Cross says

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:33PM
Milwaukee fire displaces 23 people

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire near 10th and Pierce. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin said 23 people were displaced.

MILWAUKEE - Nearly two dozen people have been displaced after a residential fire started near 10th and Pierce on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, two structures were involved; it began in one building and spread to the second. The American Red Cross of Wisconsin told FOX6 News that 23 people – including seven children – were ultimately displaced from five different units.

No one was injured, officials said. It took fire personnel roughly 30 minutes to get the fire under control. It happened around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

