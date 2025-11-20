Milwaukee house fire near 10th and Cleveland; cause under investigation

article

The Brief A Milwaukee home was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, Nov. 20. Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the area of 10th and Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.



A home on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Nov. 20.

What we know:

Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the area of 10th and Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a small fire in the ceiling of the home.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause and origin.