Milwaukee house fire near 10th and Cleveland; cause under investigation
MILWAUKEE - A home on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Nov. 20.
What we know:
Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the area of 10th and Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found a small fire in the ceiling of the home.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
What's next:
The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause and origin.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.