Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire near 10th and Cleveland; cause under investigation

By
Published  November 20, 2025 7:06am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee home was damaged by a fire on Thursday morning, Nov. 20.
    • Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the area of 10th and Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m.
    • One firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MILWAUKEE - A home on Milwaukee's south side was damaged by fire on Thursday morning, Nov. 20. 

What we know:

Milwaukee firefighters were called out to the area of 10th and Cleveland shortly after 5 a.m. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a small fire in the ceiling of the home. 

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

The MFD Fire Investigation Unit is on scene to determine the cause and origin.  

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

MilwaukeeNews