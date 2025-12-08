Milwaukee fire near 27th and Juneau; house, duplex damaged
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home and duplex near 27th and Juneau were damaged by a fire early Monday morning, Dec. 8.
What we know:
Firefighters were detached to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on the second floor of a home. The fire extended to a duplex next door.
One family was displaced – the Red Cross was contacted to assist them. The family self-evacuated and no one was injured.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What's next:
The Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit and MPD will be investigating the incident for cause and determination.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.