Milwaukee fire near 27th and Juneau; house, duplex damaged

The Brief One family is displaced following a fire in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 8. The fire started in a home and spread to a duplex near 27th and Juneau. No injuries were reported.



A Milwaukee home and duplex near 27th and Juneau were damaged by a fire early Monday morning, Dec. 8.

What we know:

Firefighters were detached to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on the second floor of a home. The fire extended to a duplex next door.

One family was displaced – the Red Cross was contacted to assist them. The family self-evacuated and no one was injured.

What's next:

The Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit and MPD will be investigating the incident for cause and determination.