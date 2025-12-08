Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fire near 27th and Juneau; house, duplex damaged

By
Published  December 8, 2025 6:02am CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Fire Department

The Brief

    • One family is displaced following a fire in Milwaukee on Monday morning, Dec. 8.
    • The fire started in a home and spread to a duplex near 27th and Juneau.
    • No injuries were reported.

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee home and duplex near 27th and Juneau were damaged by a fire early Monday morning, Dec. 8. 

What we know:

Firefighters were detached to the scene around 1:15 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a heavy fire on the second floor of a home. The fire extended to a duplex next door. 

One family was displaced – the Red Cross was contacted to assist them. The family self-evacuated and no one was injured.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

The Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Investigative Unit and MPD will be investigating the incident for cause and determination. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

MilwaukeeNews