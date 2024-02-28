Hospital security guard stabbed, Milwaukee man pleads not guilty

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man accused of stabbing a hospital security guard pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 28 and was bound over for trial.

Prosecutors charged Edgar Padilla with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29. Padilla was holding a knife and pointing it at several security guards.

Padilla tossed the knife after one of the officers announced himself as a police officer with a gun drawn, per the complaint. While being handcuffed, he taunted the security staff, stating: "I’ll stab your (expletive) (expletive) again!"

While being escorted outside the hospital, the complaint states Padilla yelled: "He deserved that! I hope he (expletive) dead! I just caught me a (expletive) body!" Again, as he was being put in the squad car, he said: "I hope he bleeds out in that (expletive). Put it on God, if he ain’t dead, I’ll come back to kill his (expletive) again! Put that knife deeper in the back of his head! (expletive)!"

A Milwaukee police detective interviewed the victim in the emergency room. The complaint states he had stab wounds in his head and upper right back and explained that he was sent to deal with a "trouble subject" complaint involving Padilla at the Prospect Medical Commons building earlier that morning. He told Padilla he could not loiter on the grounds and asked him to leave, according to the complaint. Padilla left – but then returned around 6 a.m. The security guard said he confronted Padilla, who then threatened to "stab and kill" him, and told Padilla to go to the waiting room if he wanted medical attention.

The complaint states the security guard then used the restroom, and while his back was turned, Padilla came from behind and stabbed him. The victim managed to wrestle Padilla out of the restroom. He then tried to close the door while Padilla was stabbing it with a knife. The victim exited the bathroom after he saw Padilla drop the knife. The victim stated that Padilla picked the knife up and stabbed him in the head and back. The victim had to get several staples to his head and stitches to his back.

Scene outside Columbia St. Mary's Hospital

A Milwaukee police officer interviewed another security guard who witnessed the incident. According to the complaint, that security guard said he was called to assist in removing Padilla from the premises. He explained that Padilla was previously asked to leave the premise, but returned. He saw Padilla trying to stab his partner and told Padilla to "calm down" – to which Padilla replied: "(expletive) you" and threatened to stab him as well. Padilla advanced toward him but stopped when police arrived with guns drawn.

A hospital patient also witnessed the incident. The patient heard yelling and saw Padilla with a knife, the complaint states, and said Padilla was chasing the security guard in the hallway. The patient saw the security guard try to close the bathroom door on Padilla. However, the patient said Padilla forced his way into the bathroom and stabbed the security guard several times.

Milwaukee police detectives interviewed Padilla following a reading of his Miranda rights. Per the complaint, Padilla said he was homeless and tried to sleep in the hospital parking structure. However, he could not sleep because he wanted to kill himself. He said the security guard woke him up and "upset" him. He alleged that the security guard who he stabbed and other security officers made fun of him. Padilla removed a knife from his bag after seeing the security guard in the emergency room. Padilla admitted he waited for an opportunity to stab the security guard. He said he went to the restroom to stab the security guard and then bragged that "he stabbed his (expletive) (expletive)" and could have killed him.