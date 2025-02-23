Milwaukee Hop streetcar crash; nobody injured
MILWAUKEE - The Hop streetcar was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 23.
What we know:
The crash happened near Broadway and Wisconsin around 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.
According to initial reports from the Department of Public Works, the vehicle collided with the streetcar after failing to stop at a red light.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.
FOX6 has reached out to MPD for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The Department of Public Works provided information in this report.