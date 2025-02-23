Milwaukee Hop streetcar crash; nobody injured

article

The Brief The Hop streetcar was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Broadway and Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Sunday. According to initial reports from the Department of Public Works, the vehicle collided with the streetcar after failing to stop at a red light. No injuries have been reported.



What we know:

The crash happened near Broadway and Wisconsin around 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

According to initial reports from the Department of Public Works, the vehicle collided with the streetcar after failing to stop at a red light.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

FOX6 has reached out to MPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.