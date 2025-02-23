Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Hop streetcar crash; nobody injured

Published  February 23, 2025 5:05pm CST
Milwaukee
The Brief

    • The Hop streetcar was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Broadway and Wisconsin in Milwaukee on Sunday.
    • According to initial reports from the Department of Public Works, the vehicle collided with the streetcar after failing to stop at a red light.
    • No injuries have been reported.

MILWAUKEE - The Hop streetcar was involved in a crash with another vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, Feb. 23.

What we know:

The crash happened near Broadway and Wisconsin around 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

According to initial reports from the Department of Public Works, the vehicle collided with the streetcar after failing to stop at a red light.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating.

FOX6 has reached out to MPD for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The Department of Public Works provided information in this report.

MilwaukeeNews