Milwaukee ceremony honors Vietnam War Veterans Day

The Milwaukee VA is hosting a wreath-laying ceremony on Friday, March 29, in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

The wreath-laying event will take place at Wood National Cemetery, near the obelisk monument, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will include a short prayer by VA Chaplain Robert Allen. Local leaders from the Milwaukee VA Medical Center, the Veterans Benefits Administration and the National Cemetery Administration will place wreaths at the memorial.

The ceremony concludes with taps played by a bugler.