2 Milwaukee shootings connected, 3 killed; police seek suspect

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a known suspect after three people were killed Saturday night. Investigators say two separate shootings occurred at 21st and Pierce and 39th and Townsend. Families identified the victims as Vanessa De Herrera, Scott Bucholz and Shamarla Hare.



A manhunt is underway after police say a shooter killed three people Saturday night. Milwaukee police say the shootings are connected and domestic violence-related.

21st and Pierce shooting

What we know:

The victims of the first shooting have been identified as, 26-year-old Vanessa DeHerrera and 29-year-old Scott Bucholz. Milwaukee Police were called to 21st and Pierce around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night to investigate.

De Herrera's family said she was a mother to two boys, ages 2 and 5. They said she lost her life due to domestic violence after trying to leave an on-and-off-again boyfriend. Online, Bucholz' family said he was killed helping a friend in a domestic dispute.

Police confirm the shooting is domestic violence-related and say they know who the suspect is, but that information has not been released.

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39th and Townsend

What we know:

The third victim is 39-year-old Shamarla Hare. Family has identified her as the person killed at 39th and Townsend around 10:05 p.m. Loved ones said she was a Navy veteran, and when the suspect came to tell her about the prior shooting, she wanted no part, so he killed her and left the scene.

Again, police say they are looking for a known shooter. Anyone with information is asked to give the Milwaukee Police Department or Crime Stoppers a call.

DeHerrera and Bucholz' families have created GoFundMe accounts.

Vanessa De Herrera GoFundMe.

Scott Bucholz GoFundMe.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bria Jones and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.