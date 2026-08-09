Milwaukee shootings Saturday: 3 killed, suspects sought

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The Brief Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Aug. 8. A 26-year-old and 29-year-old were killed near 21st and Pierce, and a 39-year-old was shot near 39th and Townsend. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360.



Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Aug. 8.

21st and Pierce

What we know:

According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot at around 9:40 p.m.

A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.

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39th and Townsend

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at around 10:05 p.m.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The investigations for both shootings are still active.

MPD is searching for whoever is responsible for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.