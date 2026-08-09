Milwaukee shootings Saturday: 3 killed, suspects sought
MILWAUKEE - Three people were killed in two separate shootings in Milwaukee late Saturday night, Aug. 8.
21st and Pierce
What we know:
According to Milwaukee police, two people were shot at around 9:40 p.m.
A 26-year-old and a 29-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
39th and Townsend
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene at around 10:05 p.m.
The 39-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital and was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The investigations for both shootings are still active.
MPD is searching for whoever is responsible for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: Information in this post is from the Milwaukee Police Department.