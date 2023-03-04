27th and McKinley homicide, Milwaukee man gets life in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting near 27th and McKinley.

Jamal Jones, 28, was found guilty at trial in 2022 of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police were called to an alley near 27th and McKinley on May 31, 2021 and found a victim who'd been shot numerous times.

A criminal complaint states several bullet casings were found underneath the victim's body – "consistent with the victim being on the ground when some of the shots were fired."

Someone who knew the victim told police the victim had been talking to Jones on the phone about money shortly before the shooting, per the complaint. After the call, Jones "was coming over and that the victim had a bad feeling about that." When the victim walked outside to meet Jones, the person told police they "heard numerous gunshots coming from the alley."

Police presence at 27th and McKinley, Milwaukee

The complaint states another person told police Jones got into his vehicle after the shooting. That person asked Jones "why he shot the victim," and Jones said he "he blacked out."

Jones will be eligible for extended supervision after serving 35 years behind bars, court records show.