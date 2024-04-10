Milwaukee homeless veterans food drive held in Greendale

A food drive was held at American Legion/VFW Post 10519 in Greendale on Wednesday, April 10.

The goal of the VFW post was to fill the back of a minivan from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Volunteers collected non-perishable food items, condiments, and even fruit snacks and juice boxes for kids.

While the food drive is over, the need is great. You are invited to pitch in by donating to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans' Initiative – where there is a full list of items needed. With your generous donation, one of MHVI's volunteers will do the shopping for you.

Be sure to note the donation is for the food pantry.