Toy giveaway at Milwaukee homeless shelter

The holidays got a lot brighter Saturday, Dec. 17 for a few hundred Milwaukee kids.

MacCanon Brown Homeless Sanctuary near 24th and Center hosted a toy giveaway. The goal was to help give some holiday cheer to kids of all ages.

"We are anticipating giving over 240 families, each teen and child, one large and small gift today," said MacCanon Brown, the facility's president and CEO.

People at the giveaway told FOX6 News that faith groups, volunteers and toy donors made it possible.