Milwaukee police, Clement Manor residents help homeless

Milwaukee police officers and community members provided supplies for the homeless on Valentine's Day.

Residents of Clement Manor, a Greenfield retirement community, collected socks, hats, scarves, hand-and-foot warmers and more. They work year-round to package the supplies, partnering with police to have them delivered to homeless people and shelters.

"Putting these bags together that will be a part of our homeless outreach, and will be something that we can use to give them a scarf, give them the hand warmers the socks that they so desperately need," Milwaukee Police District 1 Capt. James Campbell.

Campbell thanked the families and partners for their donations, and the residents for taking part in the initiative.