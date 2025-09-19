Milwaukee house fire near 38th and Wright; cause under investigation

The Brief A Milwaukee home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, Sept. 19. It happened near 38th and Wright. One firefighter was injured.



A fire destroyed a home near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Sept. 19.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the scene of a vacant home around 12:40 a.m.

38th and Wright, Milwaukee

38th and Wright, Milwaukee

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The cause of the fire is under investigation.