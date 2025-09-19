Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee house fire near 38th and Wright; cause under investigation

By and
Published  September 19, 2025 5:35am CDT
Milwaukee
A fire destroyed a home near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Sept. 19.

The Brief

    • A Milwaukee home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning, Sept. 19.
    • It happened near 38th and Wright.
    • One firefighter was injured.

MILWAUKEE - A fire destroyed a home near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Sept. 19.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the scene of a vacant home around 12:40 a.m. 

One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department. 

