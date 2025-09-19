Milwaukee house fire near 38th and Wright; cause under investigation
MILWAUKEE - A fire destroyed a home near 38th and Wright in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Sept. 19.
What we know:
Firefighters were called to the scene of a vacant home around 12:40 a.m.
38th and Wright, Milwaukee
One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Fire Department.