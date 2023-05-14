Milwaukee hit-and-run survivor 'strong' 6 years later despite no arrests

Mother's Day is painful for one Milwaukee woman. Back in 2017, she was nearly killed the day before Mother's Day when after a driver hit her and took off. That driver has not been found.

Six years later, Amorita Ivy's family thinks someone knows something.

"She brought us all together with love," said Brenda Stingley, Ivy's mom.

On Mother's Day, the moms, daughters and grandmas were thankful to be together.

"As a mom today, my daughter means so much to me," said Stingley.

Amorita Ivy

In 2017, Ivy was on Lovers Lane getting groceries from her car when someone hit her the day before Mother's Day. The driver then took off. Six years later, there have been no arrests.

"It’s very painful physically, like I said, mentally and emotionally," said Ivy.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ivy's injuries were severe. She lost a leg, her voicebox was crushed and she had more than 150 surgeries.

Sitting next to her mom on Sunday, she said she's grateful for her family's support.

Amorita Ivy

"My mother is a very strong woman, and she made me be strong," said Ivy.

Food, drinks and smiles were had at Lincoln Park. The family said the best Mother's Day gift would be closure.

"I just want the person to come forward," said Naco Dye, family member. "She good. She’s still here, but for the person, you need to just come forward and get this over with."

If that wasn't enough. Ivy was just diagnosed with stage 5 chronic kidney disease. She said she hopes with families getting together for Mother's Day, no one takes that time for granted.

Amorita Ivy

"Enjoy life," said Ivy. "Live your life to the fullest each and every day. Love on those who love on you."

FOX6 News reached out to police regarding this case but did not hear back.