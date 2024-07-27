Milwaukee fatal pedestrian crash; hit by 2 vehicles, including MPD squad

article

An investigation is underway following a fatal pedestrian crash in Milwaukee on Saturday morning, July 27. The crash involved a Milwaukee Police Department squad.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m. officers were responding to a hostage situation when they struck a body that was lying in the roadway near 14th and North.

It was determined that the individual was struck by a black SUV that fled the scene prior to the squad striking the body. The pedestrian, identified as a 57 year old, died on the scene.

The officers involved in this incident are a 38-year-old man with over four years of service and a 25-year-old man with over six years of service. The officers will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Milwaukee Police Homicide Unit will be investigating this incident with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown SUV and driver. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.