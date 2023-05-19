Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; Perryahna Jackson sentenced, 4 years prison

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Perryahna Jackson on Thursday, May 18 to four years prison and another three years of extended supervision in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an 18-year-old man in August 2020.

Jackson pleaded no contest in January 2023 to a charge of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. As part of the plea deal, two other hit-and-run charges were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Dayce Woodard

Dayce Woodard of Milwaukee was changing a tire for a friend on I-94 near Calhoun Road in Brookfield when Jackson struck him. Woodard has endured roughly a dozen surgeries in the healing process.