Expand / Collapse search

Teen seriously injured in I-94 hit-and-run gets big surprise

By
Published 
Heartwarming News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Teen seriously injured in I-94 hit-and-run gets big surprise

Milwaukee teen Dayce Woodard was changing a tire for a friend when a hit-and-run driver struck him, changing his life. After nearly a dozen surgeries, the 18-year-old is back on his feet. His co-workers took Thursday morning, March 11 to shower him with love, support, and surprises.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee teen Dayce Woodard was changing a tire for a friend when a hit-and-run driver struck him, changing his life.

After nearly a dozen surgeries, the 18-year-old is back on his feet. His co-workers took Thursday morning, March 11 to shower him with love, support, and surprises.

Every single step is celebrated by Woodard, but his road to recovery has been difficult.

"They said if I was older they don’t think I would have made a full recovery," Woodard said. "We just came from the hospital and we didn’t have great news."

Dayce Woodard

In August 2020, Woodard was struck and severely injured on I-94 in Brookfield near Calhoun Road.

"I might need a bone graph, but I might not, you know. We’ll just hope for the best I guess," said Woodard.

Dayce Woodard

The teen was interning with We Energies at the time of the crash.

"To have something so awful happen to a good person. I mean, it was devastating to our We Energies family," said Jennifer Buchanan with We Energies.

Jennifer Buchanan presents a check to Dayce Woodard

Buchanan and other employees surprised Woodard Thursday morning.

"We want to gift (Woodard) with these items as motivation through your recovery so we can see you here soon," Buchanan.

Dayce Woodard interning with We Energies

The gifts included a big benevolent check to go toward a vocational college of Woodard's choice and weights to build strength. A mask couldn't cover the constant sound of Woodard's joy.

The 18-year-old was at a loss for words while unwrapping a PlayStation 5, too. With every box opened, there was genuine gratitude. Warmed by the kindness, Woodard is on a mission to knock out goals.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Before my injury, I was in kickboxing. I’m a really physical person as it is. Right now, I want to be better than what I was," said Woodard. "I can’t wait. I’m just excited."

The We Energies team and the American Association of Blacks in Energy helped raise over $4,000 for the surprise.

Bradley Tech grad hurt in hit-and-run while helping with flat tire
slideshow

Bradley Tech grad hurt in hit-and-run while helping with flat tire

Police reports say a speeding driver lost control, crashing into the stopped cars -- and Dayce Woodard -- before careening back into traffic, hitting another car.

Jordan Jones pleads not guilty to charges in crash that killed MU dean
slideshow

Jordan Jones pleads not guilty to charges in crash that killed MU dean

Jordan Jones pleaded not guilty on Thursday, March 11 to charges tied to the hit-and-run crash that caused the death of Marquette University Dean Joe Daniels in February 2020.

Woman pleads guilty to 2 counts in double-fatal Milwaukee crash
slideshow

Woman pleads guilty to 2 counts in double-fatal Milwaukee crash

Alicia Ojeda was charged in the crash that killed husband and wife Luis and Teresita Contreras in October 2020.