Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, 1 injured

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a person responsible for a hit-and-run crash that happened at 60th and Hampton on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6.

Officials say around 6:45 p.m., the driver that caused the wreck made a left turn and struck a second vehicle, which caused that second vehicle to hit a light pole. The striking vehicle then fled the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 38-year-old Milwaukee man, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Hit-and-run crash at 60th and Hampton, Milwaukee

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information on this crash is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.