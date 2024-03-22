Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian struck, Water and Highland

article

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Milwaukee on Sunday, March 17. It happened around 10:50 p.m. near Water and Highland.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 28-year-old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the vehicle and driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.