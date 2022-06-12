Milwaukee hit-and-run, man charged in 2021 crash

article

A Milwaukee man is now charged with hit-and-run and second degree recklessly endangering safety after a 2021 crash.

Prosecutors say Heriberto Coronado, 43, was behind the wheel of a car that drove onto the sidewalk and hit a woman on the city's south side.

According to a criminal complaint, a pedestrian was hit near 14th and Greenfield on Milwaukee's south side on April 3, 2021. The victim said a vehicle drove up onto the sidewalk and hit her outside a bar. She was taken to the hospital for injuries, which included treatment of a broken pelvis.

The complaint states two witnesses identified Coronado from a photo array as having been at the bar that night. He had been kicked out, the witnesses said, and got into the driver's seat of a gray car. Both witnesses said they saw the vehicle go onto the sidewalk before driving off. One of the witnesses said he believed Coronado drove onto the sidewalk intentionally.

Officers went to Coronado's last known address. There, they found the gray car in question, as described by the witnesses, parked in the alley. The car had "fresh heavy front end damage consistent with the crash." However, Coronado was not there and the people at the home said they hadn't seen him in months.

Court filings state Coronado is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 27.