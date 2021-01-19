Hispanic leader Maria Monreal-Cameron dead: 'Inspiration for generations'

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, Jan. 19 the passing of Maria Monreal-Cameron, a significant leader in the city's Hispanic community.

The mayor released the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that I learned about the passing of my friend, Maria Monreal-Cameron. We mourn the loss of one of the great leaders of our city.

"Maria served the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin as its president and chief executive officer for many years. Under her leadership, the Chamber served as a dynamic resource for our residents and our region.

"I am grateful to have known and worked with Maria. I always admired her for her inspiring nature, leadership and dedication. She advanced opportunities for the Hispanic community by promoting civil rights, advocating for small businesses, advancing gender equality and advocating for the rights of immigrants.

"Her enormous contributions to our community will forever be an inspiration for generations to come. I extend my thoughts and prayers to her family and friends during this difficult time."

