Suspects drive through Milwaukee high school campus: video

Caught on video, at least three cars were seen speeding around a Milwaukee high school's campus.

Police said cars drove across Milwaukee Marshall High School near 64th and Hope around 3 p.m on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Police said the drivers came close to striking a number of students as they drove around the lawn and sidewalks.

It did not appear anyone was hurt.

Police later recovered one car, which they said was stolen, but are still looking for the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7272; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement



