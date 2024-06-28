Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee high-risk traffic stop; man arrested, drugs, guns recovered

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 28, 2024 11:50am CDT
High-risk traffic stop at 27th and Capitol, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police conducted a high-risk traffic stop of a vehicle on Thursday, June 27, which led to an arrest and the recovery of a gun and drugs. 

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted the traffic stop near 26th and Capitol. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting. 

The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. A firearm and illegal narcotics were recovered. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.   