Milwaukee high-risk traffic stop; man arrested, drugs, guns recovered
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police conducted a high-risk traffic stop of a vehicle on Thursday, June 27, which led to an arrest and the recovery of a gun and drugs.
Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Thursday, officers conducted the traffic stop near 26th and Capitol. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle wanted in connection to a shooting.
The driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested. A firearm and illegal narcotics were recovered.
High-risk traffic stop at 27th and Capitol, Milwaukee
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
High-risk traffic stop at 27th and Capitol, Milwaukee
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.