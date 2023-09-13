Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Herbert Avenue search warrant, 3 guns, drugs found

Published 
Updated 4:24PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police executed a search warrant Tuesday, Sept. 12 near 73rd and Herbert and recovered three guns, arresting a 20-year-old man.

Police said two of the guns had conversion devices/switches that converted them into fully automatic firearms.

Investigators also found an unattached switch, gun parts, magazines, ammunition and 110 grams of marijuana.

Milwaukee Herbert Avenue search warrant

Police issued a warning about the conversion devices and asked that anyone who sees someone using a switch or knows someone who does to call MPD: "Milwaukee Police want to advise that these switch devices are very dangerous and illegal in the state and federally. The device by itself, regardless if it is installed on a slide or not, is considered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to be a machine gun, making possession of the device illegal in the United States."