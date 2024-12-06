Milwaukee heating complaints; neighborhood services sees surge in cases

article

The Brief Milwaukee DNS is seeing a surge in heating-related complaints. Officials say they have seen a 35% increase in complaints compared to a similar period last winter. DNS leadership has diverted inspectors to help respond to these calls.



The Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) is seeing a surge in cases of no heat or insufficient heat in the city.

DNS officials say they have seen a 35% increase in complaints compared to a similar period last winter. Because of this, DNS leadership has diverted inspectors from other DNS divisions to help respond to these calls.

A news release says DNS will continue to re-allocate these inspectors until the call volume normalizes.

Related article

Reminders from Milwaukee DNS

The minimum threshold for a heat violation is 67°. If the property is managed by the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee , that threshold is 68°, as directed by federal guidelines.

DNS encourages homeowners and landlords to have their furnaces or boilers inspected annually prior to the upcoming winter. It is important to ensure they will be functioning properly prior to sustained cold.

The use of electric space heaters as a temporary solution is appropriate, but must follow manufacturer guidelines for safe use.

Propane or kerosene heaters should not be used inside homes, as they are fire hazards, and toxic fumes.

Similarly, gas or electric ovens should not be used for alternative heat sources due to safety concerns.

No apartments have been placarded due to no heat, thus far.