Open enrollment underway on HealthCare.gov; what to know

The Milwaukee Enrollment Network and Covering Wisconsin on Tuesday, Nov. 4 welcomed state and local leaders to kick off the 2025-26 HealthCare.gov Marketplace Open Enrollment Season.

Open Enrollment Season runs from November 1, 2025, to January 15, 2026.

During the news conference, officials shared key policy updates, information about why insurance coverage is important, and how residents can get or stay connected to Marketplace or Medicaid coverage.

Shoppers will have until Jan. 15 in most states to find a plan for 2026, but have to make their choice by Dec. 15 if they want coverage starting New Year's Day.

This is the main chance people with individual coverage have every year to find a plan for the next year. More than 24 million people enrolled in individual plans for 2025, according to KFF, which studies health care issues.

People can buy a new plan with help from income-based tax credits through insurance marketplaces set up in every state. Former President Joe Biden’s administration beefed up that help with enhanced tax credits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those are set to expire this year unless Congress works out an extension.

Shoppers also can find options outside these marketplaces — sometimes for a lower price — but they won’t get tax credit help.