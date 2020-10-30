Milwaukee Health Dept. modifies COVID-19 testing in November

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Oct. 30 announced that it will be modifying COVID-19 testing operations on several days throughout the month of November.

On Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- two of three health department sites will be closed. The Northwest Health Center near 76th and Mill and the Southside Health Center near 23rd and Mitchell will not be in operation that day.

The Miller Park testing site will remain open on Election Day with walk-up and drive-thru tests available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The same closings will be in effect for Veterans Day -- Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All three sites will be closed for COVID-19 testing on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 26 -- and are scheduled to reopen the following day.

