Milwaukee Health Dept. modifies COVID-19 testing in November

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Residents line up at a mobile COVID-19 test center staffed by members of the Wisconsin National Guard on the grounds of Miller Park on October 29, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Oct. 30 announced that it will be modifying COVID-19 testing operations on several days throughout the month of November.

On Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- two of three health department sites will be closed. The Northwest Health Center near 76th and Mill and the Southside Health Center near 23rd and Mitchell will not be in operation that day.

The Miller Park testing site will remain open on Election Day with walk-up and drive-thru tests available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The same closings will be in effect for Veterans Day -- Wednesday, Nov. 11.

All three sites will be closed for COVID-19 testing on Thanksgiving Day -- Thursday, Nov. 26 -- and are scheduled to reopen the following day.

slideshow

slideshow

