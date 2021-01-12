Milwaukee Health Department vaccination site to open at Wisconsin Center

The Wisconsin Center, normally a venue for trade shows and events, is set to open on Tuesday, Jan. 12 as a site to administer the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with frontline workers.

Initially, the site will be used to vaccinate Group 1A recipients, which include city frontline healthcare workers and other emergency responders who are at high risk of getting COVID-19. The center is not open to the general public at this time.

"I think it is important for us to appreciate all the work that our health department employees have done. They have been remarkable," said Mayor Tom Barrett. "There is a tremendous amount of teamwork and coordination all being done in real-time."

The Milwaukee Health Department received its first batch of vaccine, 100 doses of Pfizer vaccine, from the State of Wisconsin on Thursday, Jan. 7. Distribution of the vaccine was completed last week, and with the quantity of vaccine received, 120 health department employees, COVID-19 testing staff and fire department emergency responders received their first doses.

An additional 800 doses of vaccine will be delivered to Milwaukee at staggered times throughout the week. The City of Milwaukee has requested an additional 3,000 doses of vaccine for the following week.

The vaccine will be stored in a secure freezer under constant monitoring at the Wisconsin Center.

The City is working to complete the first group of vaccinations as quickly as possible. Following Group 1A, the Milwaukee Health Department will begin vaccinating Group 1B individuals such as police officers, teachers, and other essential workers.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Monday, Jan. 11 that police and fire personnel will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Jan. 18, which begins the first step into phase 1B for Wisconsin.