Milwaukee Health Department: COVID-19 positivity, cases up

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) released on Friday, Nov. 6 an update on Phase 4.2 of the public health and safety order called "Moving Milwaukee Forward" related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials revealed that they are seeing a statistically significant positive trend in terms of cases and an increase in average positivity. The city also moved from YELLOW to RED in the contact tracing gating criteria of the order.

The slope of linear regression for cases was reported at 0.41. The positivity rate rose from 12.2% the previous week to 14.7% -- the highest recorded since Aug. 6 -- based on an average of 3,382 tests per day.

Officials say they will reassess the progress next week.

MHD will continue to monitor the situation and determine if additional protective measures are necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The City of Milwaukee's key indicators for Moving Milwaukee Forward Safely have been updated as they are every Thursday and are available online at milwaukee.gov/coronavirus.