1st COVID-19 vaccines arrive for Milwaukee health care workers

A first in Milwaukee, the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered to some health care workers at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center.

The nurses and doctors are among the first in Wisconsin to receive the shot, and say they are proud to get the vaccine -- offering a glimmer of hope in the pandemic.

As the U.S. works to get back to pre-coronavirus, life, the vaccination of health care workers offers a light at the end of the tunnel.

Frontline health care workers across the U.S. have been part of the initial wave of people to receive the vaccine.

Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center health care workers receive the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Milwaukee.

"This is an exciting time for all of us and we've waited quite a while to get here. COVID-19 has taken so many lives and cost so much anxiety and stress," said Dr. Nkem Iroegbu, St. Luke's chief medical officer.

As the vaccine rolled out, leaders remind the public to stay vigilant and ask that people not let their guards down when it comes to COVID-19 safety practices.

The vaccine may not be readily available to the general public until spring or summer of 2021.

"These vaccines will be game-changers to this pandemic, they’ll be game-changers to the health systems' ability to care for patients and game-changers to allow us to return to a normal way of life," said Dr. Ben Weston with the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

A way of life that everyone is looking forward to as some relief has finally arrived.

"The vaccine is a way out and we're excited that it's finally here," Iroegbu said.

FOX6 News is told that St. Luke's was the only Aurora hospital to get the vaccine on Tuesday.

More health care workers at Milwaukee hospitals will be getting it in the coming days.