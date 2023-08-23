Milwaukee hazardous materials response; lithium explosion: officials

article

Milwaukee firefighters were dispatched to Millipore Sigma on the city's northwest side late Wednesday morning, Aug. 23 after a call for a lithium explosion.

Officials tell FOX6 News the initial call came in just after 11 a.m. One person was evaluated on the scene for possible injuries.

The Hazardous Materials Team was called to the scene to properly handle the materials in question.

Hazardous materials incident at Millipore Sigma, Milwaukee

Shortly before 1 p.m., the facility was turned back over to Millipore Sigma management.