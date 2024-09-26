Milwaukee Harbor District Riverwalk awarded $14.7M in federal funding

article

The Brief $14.7 million in grant funding has been awarded to Milwaukee to help build up the Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk. The construction of the riverwalk will be done in two phases.



The Department of City Development ( DCD ) announced on Thursday, Sept. 26 that the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has awarded the City of Milwaukee a Transportation Alternative Program ( TAP ) grant, amounting to $14.7 million. The grant funds will support the Milwaukee Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk project.

A news release says the Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk is a redevelopment project located south of Harbor View Plaza in Milwaukee’s Harbor District. Officials say the future public space will provide recreational, transportation, and environmental benefits to residents, employees, and visitors in the area, and will showcase the successful coexistence of commerce, community space, and ecological restoration.

Two-phase funding

The grant’s funding will supplement the available TIF funds to construct the Harbor District Harbor View Riverwalk in two phases:

Phase I will construct the Riverwalk path itself, associated landscaping, and seating areas. DCD will issue a bid this fall, with construction expected to begin in the spring of 2025.

Phase II will include Riverwalk amenities, including a deck over the river, a live performance stage, and a building with restrooms. It also includes The Node, an area that allows the public close proximity to the water while providing an aquatic habitat. A second bid issuance will follow Phase I, with construction by the end of 2026.

DCD worked to design the space with its design consultant, the Smith Group, as well as its partners, the Harbor District, Komatsu Mining Corporation, and We Energies.