Milwaukee Harbor District public boat launch concept; feedback sought

By
Published  November 19, 2025 6:09pm CST
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Rendering: Bruce Street boat launch, Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Milwaukee Harbor District is planning to re-imagine the boat launch at Bruce and Water streets.
    • New plans may include green space, a kayak launch, and a river walk.
    • Officials are seeking community feedback via an online form, following a recent public meeting.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Harbor District is seeking feedback on a plan to update the boat launch at Bruce and Water streets

Boat launch concept

What we know:

A community meeting at UW-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Science was held on Wednesday evening, Nov. 19. 

Those who attended the meeting got a chance to take a closer look at renderings of a re-imagined boat launch at the Bruce Street site. The boat launch is used by hundreds of recreational boaters every year. 

New plans for the boat launch site could include green space, a kayak launch and a river walk. 

Offer your feedback

What you can do:

If you were not able to attend the community meeting, Harbor District officials would still like to hear from you. You can complete a feedback form they have made available online

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Harbor District. 

MilwaukeeNews