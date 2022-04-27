Milwaukee Harambee neighborhood walk

The city of Milwaukee is hitting the streets and connecting with neighbors to build a better community. Neighbors voiced their concerns about what change is needed.

Wednesday, April 27 kicked off the first neighborhood walk of the season. Community leaders talked about how they plan to rebuild and tackle gun violence.

"We are here, and we are ready to work alongside them," said Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

The city of Milwaukee, Habitat for Humanity and the Milwaukee Police Department are working for change in the Harambee neighborhood.

"It's everything from dumping of trash, to loud neighbors, to, unfortunately, shots being fired," said Coggs.

One concern that stands out is the rise in gun violence.

"It is truly is going to take a collaborative effort to attack some of the root cause of this violence," said Coggs.

Coggs says it’s all about being present.

"This is one step for neighbors to be able to do that and to voice the specifics concerns they may have to the city," said Coggs.

"It lets us know that they care. Obviously, higher response times and still trying to build a relationship so that we don’t have such a fear," said Dellareese Williams.

Williams says we not only need to restore the neighborhood.

"About how many jobs we are creating in our community, having the conversation about how to knock the red tape down and even progress in ways to get to where we can have more of our own businesses," said Williams.

Williams hopes this change will go a long way.

"I believe Harambee is coming around where people are making mends, and growing up and understanding that life is so important," said Williams.

The neighborhood walks will continue until September.