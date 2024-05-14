Milwaukee Habitat building season begins, Brewers players pitch in

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity partnered with the Brewers Community Foundation for the start of its building season on Tuesday.

The organization plans to build more than 30 homes this year across the Harambee, Lindsay Heights and Midtown neighborhoods.

"In many respects, today is like opening day for Milwaukee Habitat," said Brian Sonderman, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity CEO. "This opening day will lead to a life that will be different for generations to come."

For decades, Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity has built and upgraded homes for those in the community. Bader Philanthropies also took part in the start to this building season.

"These houses that are being built are becoming homes, and that’s really vital to us.," said Dan Bader, Bader Philanthropies president and CEO.

Brewers players help with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity build

Construction began with a wall-raising ceremony on the city's north side. Brandon Woodruff, along with Brewers teammates Joey Ortiz and DL Hall, pitched in to help.

"Being under a house with a loving family, I understand what this is going to mean for a new family to move in," said Woodruff. "This is a big deal to us."

Woodruff said this is his fourth time helping out with Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity, and each time is more special.

"Coming from a small town and not having a lot growing up, I know kind of what it means."

Sonderman said Milwaukee is facing an affordable housing crisis, but it's a crisis he hopes the new homes planned for the Midtown, Lindsay Heights and Harambee neighborhoods will help avert. Organizers told FOX6 each home takes about nine months to complete.