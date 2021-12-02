Milwaukee, Habitat partner for Harambee neighborhood development

The city of Milwaukee and Habitat for Humanity are continuing their partnership to build new homes in the city's Harambee neighborhood.

With the support and leadership of Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderwoman Milele Coggs, the Milwaukee Common Council has approved a resolution allowing the Department of City Development (DCD) to sell 41 vacant lots to Habitat for Humanity for $1 per lot.

This is part of Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity’s plans to construct 80 homes over four years in the Harambee neighborhood. Bader Philanthropies provided $1 million to fund this project, which will boost homeownership in Milwaukee and strengthen the neighborhood.

Since 1984, Habitat for Humanity has built more than 600 homes in partnership with Milwaukee families. After several years of concentrating their work in the Washington Park, Walnut Hill and Midtown neighborhoods, Habitat began building new homes and renovating existing homes in the Harambee neighborhood in 2021.

The construction of these single-family, owner-occupied homes will begin in spring 2022. Each home will be approximately 1,100 to 1,400 square feet, and will include three to four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Once completed, the homes will be sold to first-time homebuyers for approximately $85,000 to $90,000.

Officials' statements

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett

"This housing revitalization effort is delivering significant results for the Harambee neighborhood and its residents. Maintaining and increasing homeownership has long been a top priority for me. I am proud of the City’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Bader Philanthropies on this project. Together, we are building a stronger Milwaukee."

Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brian Sonderman

"As the cost of housing continues to rise, Habitat makes homeownership affordable for families earning below Milwaukee's median income. This partnership with the City of Milwaukee and Bader Philanthropies is crucial to breaking down the barriers that all too many families face when trying to afford a safe, stable place to call home. By breaking down these barriers, local families will build stability and equity in homes they can truly call their own."

Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs

"This effort is community collaboration at its finest. With this partnership between the City of Milwaukee, Habitat for Humanity, and Bader Philanthropies, we are strengthening the Harambee neighborhood and helping more residents become first-time homeowners. I am proud to support this project that is moving the community forward."

DCD Commissioner Lafayette Crump

"Our work with the Community Development Alliance identified that homeownership has decreased in Milwaukee over the years, disproportionately impacting majority Black neighborhoods like Harambee. It’s time to roll up our sleeves and take action to make the dream of homeownership a reality for more residents and families in our community. Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity and Bader Philanthropies is a win for Milwaukee that will help advance racial equity in homeownership, generate new tax revenue for the City, and provide affordable housing opportunities for Milwaukeeans."

Bader Philanthropies President/CEO Daniel J. Bader

"Bader Philanthropies is excited to see conversations turn into commitments and concrete action. Today’s announcement is an example of what is possible when we bring people together, talk about what is possible and take a stand for something bigger than ourselves. We look forward to seeing vacant lots become homes for individuals who want to be a part of the Harambee neighborhood for years and decades to come."

