Milwaukee affordable housing grant; Habitat, Wells Fargo partner

Building a Habitat for Humanity home in Milwaukee, the Wells Fargo Foundation announced a $100,000 grant for affordable housing in the city.

Wells Fargo employees joined local Habitat for Humanity staff to raise the walls on a home in the King Park neighborhood.

Last year, they announced a $7.5 million grant to the Community Development Alliance. Habitat organizers said one in three Milwaukee renters spend half or more of their income on housing.

"It usually takes us about six months to build a home here, and at the end we do have a celebration where we bring the homebuyer and have a whole celebration," said Wells Fargo's Jovan Kolundzija. "Glad to be out here and build these homes."

"Working with partners like the Community Development Alliance, Habitat for Humanity and a great grant from Wells Fargo, we're able to make this dream possible for a number of people," said Lafayette Crump, Milwaukee's commissioner of city development.

Community Development Alliance and Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity aim to make housing in the city more affordable and equitable.