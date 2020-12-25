Milwaukee group spends Christmas giving to homeless

Despite the bitter cold, a group of people in Milwaukee spent the night outside and traveled around the city to give back.

Wherever the group appeared, someone was living outside -- and they stopped to lend a hand.

"We have a bunch of warm clothes and stuff if people need," said Adam Cesarz.

It was Cesarz's idea to spend Christmas giving back as he changes his life -- inspired by his mom.

"I made a lot of wrong decisions in my life, and this has been the best two-and-a-half years of my life that I’ve been free and out," Cesarz said. "My mom knitted all these different scarves. I mean we have all different kinds."

Cesarz told his mom he would donate those scarves. He then posted about it on social media. A few bags of scarves soon turned into two carloads full of supplies.

Stacey Beistle saw the post and decided to drive in from Slinger to help.

"Obviously, I could be at home with my family but it’s better to give back," Beistle said.

The group hopes placing a warm blanket on someone's shoulders can help fulfill the mission that comes with each hand-knitted scarf.

"Be the reason someone smiles today," said Cesarz.

The group plans to bring the rest of the donations to shelters, like Repairers of the Breach, which are always accepting donations.

