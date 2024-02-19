Milwaukee Girl's Day; 14th annual to be held at City Hall

article

The 14th Annual Girls’ Day at Milwaukee City Hall will take place on Wednesday, March 20, officials announced.

The annual event will be held from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on that Wednesday. It seeks to expose hundreds of young women of high school and middle school age to strong female role models in political leadership positions, as well as careers in public service.

A news release says registration for this year’s Girls’ Day is now open, and will remain open until March 11 or until capacity for the event is reached. Registration is required to attend, and can be accessed online at milwaukee.gov/GirlsDay. Those registering as a group are limited to a group size of 20.

The full day event includes panel discussions, one with women in elective office and one with women in other public service careers, speakers, and opportunities for active engagement and involvement with several public service-oriented organizations and entities focused on young women and led by women. A Girls’ Day Scholarship and the Vel R. Phillips Trailblazer Award will also be presented.